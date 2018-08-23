

CTV Vancouver Island





Uber may not be allowed to operate in British Columbia yet, but starting today people in Victoria and Esquimalt will be able to order food through the company's delivery service.

Uber Eats announced its largest single-day expansion yet in Canada, with the service now operating in 30 new cities like Halifax, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon and here in Victoria and Esquimalt.

The service works just like several food delivery apps already operating in Victoria including Skip The Dishes and Dine In Victoria. Customers can order everything from Indian to breakfast sandwiches from local restaurants – or even popcorn from the movie theatre.

A driver is then dispatched to pick up the food and deliver it to the customer's home. Uber Eats also presents drivers with a flexible opportunity to earn income, the company said.

"Canadians want to be able to enjoy food in a way that fits their lifestyle. As the world's fastest growing meal delivery service, we are expanding in order to meet those demands with the convenience of reliable delivery," said Dan Park, Uber Eats Canada General manager.

It's part of the company's eventual goal to operate in 100 Canadian municipalities by the end of 2018.

Uber Eats first launched in Toronto in 2015 and has since grown to include more than 8,000 restaurants coast to coast, and more than 35 countries around the world.

As for Uber, the B.C. government said in July it would ease into allowing the ride-hailing app to operate in the province by fall of 2019 – despite promising in the run-up to the 2017 election that it would introduce such services by the end of that year.