Two sent to hospital after crash on Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal
Witness photos appeared to show two vehicles involved in the crash. The extent of injuries to those involved is unknown. July 10, 2018. (Twitter/@Calum_C)
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Last Updated Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Two people have been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash briefly shut down southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal.
First responders were seen extracting two people who appeared to be trapped in a white vehicle following the crash, which occurred near the southbound Helmcken Road exit.
A detour was available via the Helmcken offramp and onramp. Drivers trapped behind the crash scene were being allowed to turn around on a grass median.
Witness photos appeared to show two vehicles involved in the crash and debris could be seen scattered on the roadway.
Southbound lanes had reopened as of 6 p.m., according to Drive BC. Traffic was expected to be impacted.
