Two people have been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash briefly shut down southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal.

First responders were seen extracting two people who appeared to be trapped in a white vehicle following the crash, which occurred near the southbound Helmcken Road exit.

A detour was available via the Helmcken offramp and onramp. Drivers trapped behind the crash scene were being allowed to turn around on a grass median.

Witness photos appeared to show two vehicles involved in the crash and debris could be seen scattered on the roadway.

Southbound lanes had reopened as of 6 p.m., according to Drive BC. Traffic was expected to be impacted.