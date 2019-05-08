

CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore RCMP say they've arrested four girls in a matter of days after they all allegedly spray painted graffiti in Langford.

The first incident happened Sunday when two girls, ages 12 and 13, were arrested for mischief. A witness allegedly saw them spray painting property near a bus stop exchange on Station Street.

Then on Tuesday, officers responded to yet another call from a witness who saw two different girls spray-painting behind The Brick on Jacklin Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they said they found the two girls with paint on their hands and an image still wet on the wall.

"Our officers attended the scene and the spray painting was still taking place. Out of a group of six youth, witnesses identified two 12 year old girls as being the spray painters," said West Shore RCMP spokeswoman Const. Nancy Saggar.

Those girls were also arrested for mischief under $5,000 and released to their parents, and both are awaiting court dates.

A boy in the group was also fined $230 for being a minor in possession of a cannabis accessory, Saggar said.