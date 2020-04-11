VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Nanaimo say it took them less than five minutes to track down a stolen truck in their jurisdiction early Saturday morning.

In a news release, Nanaimo RCMP said they were called at 12:57 a.m. by the owners of a Dodge pickup truck who had heard it being started up and driven away from their home on Norsea Road in the city's north.

Just four minutes later, at 1:01 a.m., officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck travelling south on Terminal Avenue at "a high rate of speed," according to police.

Sure enough, it was the stolen Dodge pickup. Police said they stopped the vehicle on Townsite Road and arrested two young men, aged 24 and 25, without incident.

The men were released from police custody and are facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, police said. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 14.