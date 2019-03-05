

CTV Vancouver Island





WARNING: This story contains graphic details of animal cruelty

An emotional and high-profile animal cruelty trial in Duncan will resume on March 15, according to a court registry.

The case, which has become known as the "Trial For Teddy," started last Wednesday, was adjourned on Thursday and resumed on Friday.

Anderson Joe has pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to provide necessities for an animal and causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal.

His co-accused, Melissa Tooshley, initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to provide necessities for an animal but changed her plea to guilty when the trial began.

The charges stem from the seizure of Teddy, a dog found emaciated and chained up on a Duncan property in February 2018.

At the time, SPCA investigators called it one of the most horrific cases of dog abuse they had ever seen.

During testimony Friday that brought many in the court to tears, SPCA investigators said they found the dog on a short tether with a massively swollen head surrounded by piles of feces.

On day one of the trial, a veterinarian testified that Teddy had no body fat and there was a plastic ground beef container found in his stomach.

Teddy later died from his injuries while in the care of the BC SPCA.

The trial has attracted many animal supporters who have been demonstrating outside of the Duncan Law Courts, calling for stiff penalties against Joe and Tooshley.

Under the criminal code, anyone convicted of animal cruelty faces up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine and a lifetime ban on owning animals.

The trial will resume Friday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m.