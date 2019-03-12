

A Port Alberni man charged with manslaughter in his infant daughter's death will stand trial beginning April 1, court documents show.

Warren Baader, 20 years old at the time, was initially charged with aggravated assault of his two-month-old daughter in fall 2016.

Details of the assault are unknown, and all Mounties have said is they were called by West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni after an infant arrived in critical condition.

The baby was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver, where she died from her injuries on Nov. 3, 2016.

Baader's charge was upgraded to manslaughter following the girl's death.

His trial is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, in Port Alberni.