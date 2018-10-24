

CTV Vancouver Island





A late-night fire that destroyed two trailers on Songhees Nation land in View Royal has been deemed suspicious.

Crews were called to the blaze at Park Meadows trailer park on Middle Road at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a trailer on fire.

"Initial reports were multiple occupants trapped and people jumping out the windows," said View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

Firefighters arrived six minutes after the call was placed and found two heavily involved trailer fires. In all, 34 firefighters responded, including mutual aid from Colwood and Esquimalt.

They conducted a primary search of the structures to make sure no one was in them while other crews knocked the flames down so they wouldn't spread.

Hurst said the types of trailers involved tend to burn quickly, challenging firefighters amid the chaos of the trailer park.

"It got very busy very quickly for them," he said. "You get one unit on fire, the fire travels in the carport and then it jumps to the next unit. In this case, this is what happened."

There were no injuries suffered by any civilians or firefighters, Hurst said.

Four people were displaced from the two destroyed trailers, and are being helped with accommodation, food and clothing by Emergency Social Services.

Investigators know which unit the fire was sparked in, but haven't provided details about the actual cause.

West Shore RCMP confirmed later Wednesday morning that they were investigating the blaze as suspicious. People of interest have been identified, but Mounties are not releasing names.

Investigators remained on scene at the trailer park Wednesday morning say they're looking for more people of interest..

Anyone who has information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.