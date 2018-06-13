

City crews are surveying the damage after a commercial vehicle struck an overpass in View Royal Wednesday afternoon.

Just after noon, a truck struck the Galloping Goose Trail bridge over Six Mile Road at Atkins Road, according to officials.

The trail has been shut down to pedestrian and cyclists, who were being diverted around the overpass following the incident.

Engineers at the scene said cars can still travel underneath the overpass, though traffic on Six Mile Road was down to one lane.

They said a Slegg lumber truck that left its boom crane up by accident crashed into the overpass, causing some structural damage.

The truck also spilled some fuel as a result, but crews mopped it up and said it didn't get into any nearby drains.

Traffic delays were expected in the area as a result of it going down to single-lane traffic.

Traffic alert: incident at Six Mile Rd and Atkins Rd. Currently experiencing major delays; down to single lane traffic only. Please avoid the area if possible #yyj #yyjtraffic — Town of View Royal (@TownofViewRoyal) June 13, 2018