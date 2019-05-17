Tire-slashing spree in Saanich prompts police investigation
The slashings occurred around the area of Myrtle Avenue and Queenston Street. (File photo)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 11:37AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, May 17, 2019 1:44PM PDT
The tires of seven vehicles were slashed in Saanich near Hillside Mall on Tuesday night.
The slashings occurred around the area of Myrtle Avenue and Queenston Street.
Five of the vehicles had all four tires punctured, according to Saanich police.
All of the vehicles were parked either in driveways or on the street.
Saanich police are asking anyone with information to identify the tire slasher to call police or notify Crime Stoppers.
The area where vehicles were targeted. (Saanich Police Department)