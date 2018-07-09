

The Canadian Press





Unifor says Victoria's Times Colonist newspaper is contracting out its printing and shutting down its pressroom.

The union says 18 press workers who have been employed at the paper for an average of 19 years will lose their jobs effective Sept. 30.

A news release from Unifor says the company intends to contract the work to a facility outside of Victoria.

Officials with Unifor Local 2000 say they are negotiating to improve severance packages or other jobs for the affected employees.

Glacier Media, the owner of the Times Colonist, sold the paper's Victoria building to a developer last year, with plans to transform the press hall into a brewery.