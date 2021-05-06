VICTORIA -- Saanich police say they are investigating after a youth was sent to hospital following a violent incident Thursday.

Police say they were called to a business in Saanich Plaza for reports of the incident around 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect in the incident had already left the area, according to police. However, the suspect was located and arrested a short time later, say police.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries caused by a knife, according to police.

The police department says that both people involved were youths under the age of 16.

The youths are believed to be known to each other and police say there is no added risk to the public at this time.