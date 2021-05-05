VICTORIA -- One man is in police custody after allegedly threatening people with a knife in downtown Victoria.

Patrol officers were called to the 1300-block of Wharf Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man brandishing a knife and threatening two men with it.

Police say the victims, who were working in the area, were in a parking lot near their vehicle when the man approached them with the knife.

The victims reported the man became more aggressive before abruptly leaving the parking lot.

Police arrived and arrested the man in an abandoned building nearby.

Police say the suspect was under conditions of his probation not to possess weapons, stemming from a previous conviction for stabbing another man.

The suspect was taken to VicPD cells and held in custody pending recommended charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of probation.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.