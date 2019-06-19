Teen dead, another in hospital after tree falls at camp near Sooke
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 4:06PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 7:07PM PDT
One teenager is dead and another is in hospital in critical but stable condition after a tree toppled on them at Camp Barnard near Sooke.
Officials with the Otter Point Volunteer Fire Department tell CTV News they were called to the area near the camp for a downed tree late Wednesday afternoon.
The initial report to the fire department was that a boy was trapped beneath the fallen tree.
A CTV News reporter on scene saw one person taken away by ambulance while rescuers attempted CPR on another person on a nearby river bank.
The BC Coroners Service arrived on scene shortly after 6 p.m.
Fire crews battling a nearby brush fire Wednesday afternoon said winds hit 80 kilometres per hour in the Sooke area.
A B.C. Ambulance helicopter was sent to the area near the Jack Brooks Hatchery.
Camp Barnard caters to wilderness camping and offers a variety of programs for children and young adults. It’s located near Young Lake west of Sooke.