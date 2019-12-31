VICTORIA -- Mounties on Gabriola Island have launched a criminal investigation after hateful graffiti was discovered at a Jewish camp on the small B.C. Gulf Island.

The graffiti, which consisted of swastikas and "disturbing phrases," was discovered on a building at Camp Miriam by a caretaker, according to police.

The local RCMP were notified of the find on Dec. 19 but police say that due to the camp's secluded location, it is unknown exactly when the vandalism occurred.

"Investigators are looking to narrow down the current time frame of occurrence, from September long weekend to the date of discovery," Mounties said.

“RCMP take matters such as these very seriously,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey on Monday.

“Local investigators have consulted with the BC RCMP Hate Crime Team, as they continue the criminal investigation in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for placing them there."

Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time.

A candlelight vigil is planned in front of Camp Miriam at 3 p.m. on Jan. 2. The Jewish camp has been on the island for more than 50 years.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Gabriola RCMP at 250-247-8333, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.