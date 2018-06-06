

A suspicious package shut down the Nanaimo RCMP detachment for nearly 10 hours overnight.

Police say the item was found by investigators at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and brought back to the detachment, on Prideaux Street.

Upon analyzing it further, Mounties made a decision to evacuate the building overnight.

An RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit attended the detachment early Wednesday and removed the package, which will be disposed of accordingly.

Police said there were no disruptions to service as a result and the investigation into the package is ongoing.