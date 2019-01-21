

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





A man with a hand gun was captured on surveillance robbing a gas station in Nanaimo’s north end.

The robbery happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the Northridge Gas and Go convenience store, located on the corner of Turner Road and Uplands Drive.

The male suspect entered the business and produced a handgun demanding the clerk to hand over cash from the till, according to RCMP.

He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Nanaimo RCMP responded along with police dog services. They tracked the suspect to the intersection of Oliver Road and Highway 19A where the track eventually stopped.

The suspect is described as white, possibly 30-40 years old, slim build and wearing a dark hoodie, toque and blue jeans.

No employees were injured during the robbery.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.