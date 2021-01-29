Advertisement
Substation fault kills power to nearly 10K in Courtenay
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 12:07PM PST
Nearly 10,000 Vancouver Island residents lost power around 11:30 a.m. Friday: (BC Hydro / Twitter)
VICTORIA -- Thousands of people were without power in the Courtenay area on Friday morning.
BC Hydro says that a reported “substation fault” is to blame for the power outage, which is affecting approximately 9,856 customers.
Electricity was cut in the area around 11:30 a.m. BC Hydro says that teams have been assigned to the outage and are expected to arrive in the Mid-Island community around 12:30 p.m.
The outage stretches south of Black Creek to Courtenay and Comox.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.