VICTORIA -- Saanich police have recovered a specialized wheelchair stolen from a local recreation centre.

Police say the wheelchair, valued at approximately $2,000, is designed for use in pools and other aquatic environments.

Police allege that a man and a woman were both involved in the theft from the Gordon Head Recreation Centre on Oct. 17.

Police released images of the couple on Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening the chair had been recovered at a Victoria pawn shop.

"Police received tips today relating to the suspect in the video, and also the potential location of the wheelchair," police said Wednesday evening.

"Callers were aware of the theft from viewing social media websites including the Crimestoppers Facebook account. One caller believed the wheelchair was listed for sale on the internet, linked to a business in the city of Victoria."

Police attended the pawn shop and with the store's co-operation were able to locate the man believed responsible for the theft.

A 51-year-old Central Saanich resident was arrested and police will recommend a charge of theft under $5,000, police said.

The wheelchair will be returned to the rec centre.