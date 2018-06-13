

Stephen Reid, a member of the notorious Stopwatch Gang that pulled off more than 100 bank heists in Canada and the United States, has died at age 68.

Allan Forrie, the owner of Thistledown Press, confirmed Tuesday that Reid had passed away on Haida Gwaii.

Reid's wife, Canadian poet Susan Musgrave, said her husband appears to have died due to complications with pneumonia and heart failure.

He had been in a local hospital since Friday while waiting for a medevac to transport him to Vancouver to receive a pacemaker, but Musgrave said the plane couldn't land in Haida Gwaii.

Reid became one of Canada's most notorious criminals for his role in dozens of thefts including an infamous botched robbery and shoot-out with Victoria police in James Bay in 1999.

Reid served 15 years in prison where he said he recovered from a severe drug addiction.

He was granted day parole and then began living in a Victoria-area halfway house in 2014.

In 1986, he published "Jackrabbit Parole," a semi-autobiographical novel about a gang of bank robbers, and years later went on to write a collection of essays that won Victoria's Butler Book Prize in October 2013.