VICTORIA -- One man was taken to hospital Tuesday night after he was stabbed during an apparent theft at Hillside Mall.

Victoria police were called to the Canadian Tire store shortly before 7 p.m. for a report that a loss-prevention officer had been stabbed while trying to stop a theft.

Police found the victim suffering from “potentially life-threatening injuries” and say he had applied a makeshift tourniquet on himself to prevent blood loss.

Police provided first aid to the man and applied a second tourniquet, they said in a statement Wednesday.

The loss-prevention officer had detained the suspected thief, who was arrested at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital and was later discharged.

The suspect is being held for a court appearance, according to police.

Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and theft under $5,000.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.