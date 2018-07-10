

CTV Vancouver Island





An annual census on the southern resident killer whale population in B.C. waters has been released – and it's causing concern among experts.

The population of the endangered orcas has dropped from 83 in 2016 to now 75. The Centre for Whale Research says it’s a 30 year low and experts say the primary issue is a lack of food.

Southern resident killer whales dine on chinook and chum salmon, which have also seen a decline in population.

“The southern resident killer whale population peaked in the late 80s and early 1990s,” said Dan Kukat, former president of the Pacific Whale Watch Association. “At the same time that the chinook salmon populations also peaked, it was throughout the early 90’s as well. So there’s a very strong correlation.”

Since last spring, more than 750,000 chinook salmon have been dumped into Sooke waters. It was part of a project by Fisheries and Oceans Canada to bolster the whales population by providing them more abundant food sources.

“Fundamentally one of the most important aspects to their survival is, are there enough fish in the ocean to sustain this population?” said Dr. Anna Hall, a marine mammal zoologist.

Conservation groups are asking for the federal government to reopen fish hatcheries to further bolster food sources for the orcas.

Other factors that could affect the whales numbers are collisions with ships and contaminants in the water, according to Hall.