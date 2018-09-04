

Sonic the Hedgehog is about to spin into Ladysmith, and those living in the small Vancouver Island community couldn't be more excited.

Crews spent the day slapping a fresh coat of paint on buildings along 1st Avenue in Ladysmith ahead of the rodent's arrival.

Sonic the Hedgehog is a character most likely remembered from the Sega Genesis games of the same name, which came out in 1991.

He's about to get his own Hollywood Blockbuster rumoured to star, among others, Canadian comedy legend Jim Carrey.

Set crews are transforming downtown Ladysmith, which will have a starring role in the $90-million reboot.

The exterior of the Top Drawer Consignment Store on 1st Avenue will be converted into a donut and barber shop, and its owners are ready for the limelight.

"My business partner Sherry and I are very excited because it just brings more people here, and I feel that it's just going to bring more tourism around. Everyone seems to be excited," said co-owner Roxane Plourde.

Filming is expected to begin sometime next week and run for two weeks.