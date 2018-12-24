

As fallout continues from last week's intense windstorm on B.C.'s South Coast, some drivers have found that the issues are extending to their fuel tanks.

Some Shell gas stations on Vancouver Island have run out of fuel after the storm caused transportation and logistical issues, the company said.

Among the hardest hit in the windstorm that cut power to tens of thousands of households was the massive storage area at the company's terminal at Bare Point in Chemainus.

Power has since been restored, and the terminal is once again up and running, but the company said some stations are still experiencing temporary shortages as a result.

"We are working hard to restock stations that have run low as quickly as possible," Shell Canada said.

At one station on Tyee Road in Vic West, the company posted a "pump out of order" at one of its fueling pumps. A sign on another pump said that Bronze and Silver gasoline were temporarily unavailable and that drivers could fill up with top-end V-Power gasoline at the same cost as regular fuel.

As of Monday, around 20,000 BC Hydro customers remained without power on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Due to the extent of the damage the company said it could take several more days to restore power to all customers in the region.