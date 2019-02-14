

As many British Columbians dig out from this week's snowstorm, Environment Canada has issued a warning: there's more snow on the way.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for B.C.'s South Coast including Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and east Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

Environment Canada says an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Friday morning.

The snow comes as a result of another area of low pressure approaching B.C.'s South Coast.

Arctic air still hovering over the region will turn precipitation to snow.

The snowfall is expected to develop Thursday afternoon but could turn into rain overnight or Friday morning.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating weather conditions.