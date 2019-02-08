

Even though snow was in the forecast throughout the week, drivers in Sooke apparently didn't get the memo, according to RCMP.

Police issued a news release cautioning drivers about accumulating snow and said it had already caused "numerous collisions" Friday morning.

RCMP said the found "that very few drivers are prepared for the weather with few vehicles having winter tires."

Highway 14, which connects Sooke to the West Shore, was slippery as were most side roads in the area, RCMP said.

Careful out there. Just got a call from @CTVNewsJordan who's in the West Shore area headed to Sooke. Road conditions aren't good. Drivers are pulling over on the shoulder apparently to wait it out. — Andrew Johnson (@CTVNewsAndrew) February 8, 2019

"Police are advising you not travel unless it is absolutely necessary," they said.

Road conditions very poor in Sooke. Multiple Incidents Sooke Fire is attending too. Very slippery and stay off the roads if you can. Slow down when approaching an accident scene. pic.twitter.com/ReeJ3Yt5It — Sooke Fire Chief (@FireChiefSooke) February 8, 2019