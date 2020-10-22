VICTORIA -- Environment Canada is warning of “early season” snowfall for some areas of Vancouver Island Thursday.

Special weather statements have been issued for East, Inland and Northern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says that several centimetres of snow could fall over high-elevation areas and highway passes on the island on Thursday night and Friday morning.

“The onset of precipitation combined with falling temperatures will bring the chance of snow and tricky driving conditions for Highway 19 between Campbell River and Port Hardy, Highway 28 to Gold River, and Highway 4 between Coombs and Port Alberni,” warns Environment Canada.

A low-pressure system is expected to pass just off Vancouver Island Friday morning before moving south into Washington state by Friday evening, says the weather agency.

Meanwhile, a “modified Arctic airmass” is expected to pass over B.C.’s Interior around the same time.

“The system will move out of the region Friday evening but a cold airmass settling in behind the system will ensure temperatures remain five to eight degrees below seasonal normals,” says Environment Canada.

The cold temperatures are expected to persist over the weekend on Vancouver Island and other areas of B.C.