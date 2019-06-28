

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





Thousands will be converging on Lake Cowichan for a three-day music festival headlined by hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg this weekend.

The festival will be at Laketown Ranch and is a multi-genre event.

“You can expect everything from hip-hop, to rock, to dancing acts,” says Mike Hann, festival manager for Laketown Shakedown.

Other popular acts include Incubus, Smash Mouth, Sublime with Rome, DJ Nu-Mark and Goldfish.

Like the popular country music festival Sunfest, which is hosted at the same site in August, this event is expected to draw thousands of people to the town.

“We hear from all the restaurant owners and the local shops that they are very, very busy when these events are happening,” says Hann.

The majority of concert-goers will be camping on site, but there will be shuttles from Victoria, Duncan and Lake Cowichan.

Tourism Cowichan says the expected economic impact of the event is approximately $4.5 million.

Performances start 5p.m. on Friday and 3p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.