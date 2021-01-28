VICTORIA -- A massive Victoria police sweep has led to the arrest of nearly two-dozen people wanted on outstanding warrants in Victoria and Esquimalt.

The one-day sweep on Wednesday took in 23 alleged offenders for outstanding charges, including mischief, driving while prohibited, break and enter, assault and sexual interference involving a minor, according to police.

Two of the men arrested during the sting were federal offenders wanted Canada-wide for breaching their parole.

Victoria police are thanking the public for information leading to some of the arrests.

Anyone with information on someone who is wanted in Victoria or Esquimalt is asked to call the Victoria police report desk at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.