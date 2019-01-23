Significant upgrades made to cultural house at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum says federal funding has helped it install a new cedar roof on a house constructed by the world-renowned Indigenous artist Mungo Martin.
Kwakwaka'wakw Chief David Knox, Martin's great-grandson, says the funding of more than $150,000 will help preserve Wawaditla -- also known as the Mungo Martin House -- as a place to share culture and honour his work as a teacher.
The Royal BC Museum calls the house a cultural treasure that continues to host significant ceremonies every year.
Wawaditla is an Indigenous-run space that operates under the stewardship of the Victoria museum and houses Indigenous house posts, carvings, painted curtains, a dance screen and a log drum.