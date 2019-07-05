

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





A recent NY Times headline on the Nanaimo Bar has gotten the attention of Vancouver-born actor and comedian Seth Rogen.

The New York Times posted an article on Twitter Thursday about a Nanaimo Bar recipe for its cooking site, but the headline was a little vague.

“The Nanaimo bar is a tremendously sweet, no-bake cookie from Canada," the Times tweeted.

The Nanaimo bar is a tremendously sweet, no-bake layered bar cookie from Canada https://t.co/nwntYF6gjf pic.twitter.com/IbW3hQzMe2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 5, 2019

Rogen thought the headline needed a bit more recognition to where the famous treat came from.

"It’s actually from Nanaimo which is a town on Vancouver Island, which is where the ferry arrives when you leave Vancouver. This is a strange headline. But these things are f--king delicious," the actor wrote.

While the Nanaimo bar came from the Harbour City, it's exact origin remains unclear.

"This creamy, chocolatey treat's origin is elusive, shrouded in mystery, and claimed by many as their own," the City of Nanaimo says on its website.