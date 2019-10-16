

The Canadian Press





A date has been set for the sentencing hearing of a man who killed his two young daughters two years ago in Oak Bay.

Last month, a jury found Andrew Berry guilty of second-degree murder in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey, who were found stabbed in his apartment on Christmas Day in 2017.

Berry will automatically be sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 10 to 25 years.

During a four-day hearing beginning Dec. 16, a B.C. Supreme Court judge will have to decide when Berry can apply for parole and whether the two murder sentences should be served concurrently or consecutively.

Berry's original sentencing date was supposed to be set last week on Oct. 9, but it was delayed by the hearing judge to accommodate the participants' schedules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 16, 2019.