VICTORIA -- A search is underway for a missing kayaker near Sooke.

The search began Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m. and was suspended around 11:30 p.m.

Searchers returned Monday to the area near Ella Beach, where the kayaker was departed from.

The RCMP, coast guard and Royal Canadian Air Force have deployed personnel and aircraft to the region.

Members of the Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue team are providing mutual aid.

