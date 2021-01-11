Advertisement
Search underway for kayaker missing near Sooke
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 12:05PM PST
A Cormorant helicopter used in search and rescue missions is shown. (Victoria JRCC)
VICTORIA -- A search is underway for a missing kayaker near Sooke.
The search began Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m. and was suspended around 11:30 p.m.
Searchers returned Monday to the area near Ella Beach, where the kayaker was departed from.
The RCMP, coast guard and Royal Canadian Air Force have deployed personnel and aircraft to the region.
Members of the Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue team are providing mutual aid.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.