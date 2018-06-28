

Search and rescue crews are scouring the Thetis Lake area for any sign of a missing 48-year-old woman last seen Wednesday.

Debra Evans-Hayes, a View Royal resident, is believed to be in the Greater Victoria area, according to West Shore RCMP.

She's described as being 5'8" tall, between 154 and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said information led them to launch a search at Thetis Lake Park Thursday.

A Metchosin Search and Rescue vessel could be seen on the lake from the shore, while a command post was set up in the parking lot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.