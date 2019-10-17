A scooter rider who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with another vehicle in Nanaimo was airlifted to a Victoria hospital Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Wall Street near the entrance to the Nanaimo Curling Centre, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Investigators say the scooter rider collided with a vehicle when it stopped at a marked pedestrian crosswalk to allow a pedestrian to pass. Police say that witnesses to the crash and the driver of the vehicle agree that the driver of the scooter rear-ended the vehicle when it was yielding to the pedestrian.

Following the crash, Nanaimo RCMP closed down the section of Wall Street to traffic.

Southbound traffic on Wall Street to Bradley Street was being turned around to avoid the collision scene. Vehicles that were travelling southbound were being instructed to drive into a parking lot on Bowen Park to turn northbound onto Wall Street. Meanwhile, northbound traffic along Wall Street was being redirected onto Bowen Road.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP traffic analysts are examining the area.