

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria man is officially facing four charges following a tragic hit-and-run that left a 20-year-old University of Victoria (UVic) student in a medically-induced coma earlier this summer.

On July 15, Aisha Strange was struck by a minivan while sitting on her moped at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street.

After the alleged drunk driver hit her, he attempted to flee the scene in his van, colliding with multipe parked vehicles and a telephone pole before eventually exiting his Dodge Caravan and attempting to run on foot.

He was quickly located by police, while Strange had to be taken to hospital for treatment of critical injuries. One day later, her injuries required her to be placed into a medically induced coma.

"Aisha suffered multiple broken bones and a traumatic brain injury that will impact her short and long-term future in unknowable ways," her aunt Sue Nicholls said in a statement on Aug. 1st.

"Aisha is a kind and generous person, who delights in adding humour and joy to the people around her. She’s a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to so many people that love her dearly. The community of people that Aisha touches in such positive ways are all suffering from this senseless act."

Now, the driver of the minivan, identified by police as Drake Reyens, has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, operating a vehicle with over .08 alcohol in his body causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and recklessly leaving the scene of a collision which resulted in bodily harm.

Reyens is expected to appear in court again on a currently undetermined date.