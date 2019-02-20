

Saanich had the three worst intersections on Vancouver Island with a whopping 265 collisions in 2017, according to data released by ICBC.

The McKenzie Avenue and Trans-Canada Highway intersection topped the list with 111 crashes.

Victoria also had three intersections on the list. The most concerning spot being Bay and Blanshard Streets with 69 collisions in 2017.

Nanaimo wasn't left off the list. The Harbour City's worst crash intersection was Bowen Road, the Island Highway and Norwell Drive with 71.

The counts do not include crashes that happened in parking lots or involved parked vehicles.

Here is a list of the top 10 crash intersections on Vancouver Island in 2017.

ICBC also included fatalities in the data. Six people died in a crash at an intersection on Vancouver Island in 2017.