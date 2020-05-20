VICTORIA -- The District of Saanich is reopening dozens of outdoor recreational facilities as B.C. enters the second phase of its restart plan.

Starting Thursday, May 21, tennis courts, sports courts and the Lambrick Skate Park will reopen to public use.

In total, 35 tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, 21 sports courts – including basketball and street hockey courts – and the Lambrick Skate Park will reopen.

Playgrounds, however, remain closed at this time.

“Outdoor recreation is an important part of the fabric of our community,” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in a release Wednesday.

“I’m delighted we have reached a point where we can reopen these facilities with guidelines that address safety precautions for the public and our staff. Safety is our number one priority now and into the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, public washrooms across the municipality will reopen with enhanced cleaning protocols in place. Public portable toilets remain closed until further notice.

While some outdoor recreation facilities have reopened, the district is asking that residents continue to follow provincial health guidelines, including:

practice physical distancing by keeping at least two metres (six feet) away from people from other households;

wash your hands thoroughly and frequently and use your own hand sanitizer;

avoid touching your face;

cough or sneeze into your elbow or tissue;

limit use at busy times and don’t create a crowd;

don’t share equipment, water bottles or snacks; and

stay home if you’re feeling unwell

Saanich first closed its outdoor recreation facilities on March 23 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.