

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Two Victoria schools were under hold-and-secure orders after a bear was reportedly spotted in the area.

The Greater Victoria School District announced the order on Twitter at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Colquitz Middle School and McKenzie Elementary were both affected by the order.

At 4:16 p.m., the order remained in place.

"Parents and guardians are being asked to please pick their students up at school," the school district tweeted.

Both schools have contacted guardians to come and pick up their children or make another arrangements, according to school district spokesperson Lisa McPhail.

"School staff will remain on site until all children are safely dismissed," she said.