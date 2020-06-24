VICTORIA -- The District of Saanich has rejected the proposal of a pilot project that would allow for the open drinking of alcohol in municipal parks this summer.

The pilot project, which was partly inspired by recently approved programs in North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam, would have allowed public drinking in specific areas of 14 municipal parks.

The proposal, which was shot down at a council meeting Monday, came as a surprise to several councillors.

Previously, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes had told CTV News that he was “optimistic” that the proposal would go through.

However, Haynes was among four other councillors who rejected the proposal in a 5 – 4 vote Monday.

“I think it was a nice idea but having heard all the concerns it was not a good idea,” Haynes told CTV News on Tuesday.

Saanich’s mayor says the municipality heard concerns from the community that the program could lead to an increase in litter and unruly behaviour, confusion over which parks alcohol would be allowed in and concerns over safety at parks.

Some councillors say the proposal wasn’t given a fair chance, however.

The motion was defeated in its first round before any debates could take place, something Saanich councillor Ned Taylor says is highly unusual.

“For council to defeat it without having any discussion whatsoever, I don’t think that reflects good decision making,” said Taylor.

Councillor Colin Plant echoed Taylor’s surprise.

“When it did fail on a vote of 4 – 5, it was a little surprising because typically we allow first reading to pass, and then have debate at second reading,” said Plant.

“As a three-month pilot project, I was willing to try it.”

Councillors say that it is unlikely a similar motion will reappear before the District of Saanich any time soon.