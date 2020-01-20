VICTORIA -- The Saanich Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a "high risk" missing teen.

Robyn Coker-Steel, 18, was last seen on Dec. 27 and has not made contact with anyone from her home since.

She is described as a Metis woman who stands 5' 3" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-blue hoodie and pink and white camo pants.

Anyone with information on Coker-Steel's location is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.