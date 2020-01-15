VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing "high risk" teen.

Lia Barker, 14, was last seen on Jan. 13. Since then, police say officers have been unable to locate her, despite searches.

The police department says that Barker is known to regularly visit Centennial Square and the nearby downtown area.

The island teen's family is very concerned for her well-being and hopes that she returns home safely.

Barker is described as a white youth who stands 5' 8" tall. She has a slim build and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length hair that is dyed red and pink with blonde ends.

Police say the attached photo of Barker is recent.

Anyone with information on Barker's whereabouts is asked to contact VicPD's non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.