

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- First responders and volunteers are searching for an 84-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who's been missing since Wednesday.

Saanich police say Giles Bixler appeared confused when last seen Wednesday evening.

Victoria firefighters are using a drone with a heat-imaging camera to help with the search.

***NEW PHOTOGRAPH***

Our investigation has led us to believe that Giles BIXLER is wearing the shoes in the attached photograph. The red jacket may be worn underneath the black puffy jacket that he is believed to be wearing. Search and Rescue @PEMO_SAR have been deployed. pic.twitter.com/JCR9Xcy9KI — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) October 24, 2019

Searchers with the Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization were searching the area of Mount Douglas Park Thursday morning.

Police ask that anyone who encounters Bixler to stay with him and call 911.