Saanich police search for missing 84-year-old man
Police ask that anyone who encounters Bixler to stay with him and call 911. (CTV Vancouver Island)
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:22AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:54AM PDT
VICTORIA -- First responders and volunteers are searching for an 84-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who's been missing since Wednesday.
Saanich police say Giles Bixler appeared confused when last seen Wednesday evening.
Victoria firefighters are using a drone with a heat-imaging camera to help with the search.
Searchers with the Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization were searching the area of Mount Douglas Park Thursday morning.
