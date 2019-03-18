

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





The man arrested for two violent attempted carjackings in Saanich this month has pleaded guilty.

Steven Anthony Michael Willson, 29, issued a guilty plea Monday and then made the unusual move of asking the court for a two-year federal prison sentence so he can access rehabilitation programs in the federal corrections system.

The judge granted the request. Had Wilson been sentenced to less than two years, he would have served his sentence in a provincial institution.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 3, Willson tried to steal a car at the Esso gas station on the corner of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue.

The attempted carjacking was stopped when workers from the gas station wrestled with the suspect.

Willson then went next door to the neighbouring Tim Hortons and approached another car occupied by a man and his adult daughter.

After Willson tried to enter the car it ended up crashing into other cars in the parking lot and came to a stop after hitting a tree and a retaining wall.

Again the victims were helped by witnesses and Willson was arrested at the scene.

Victim impact statements were read Monday telling how two victims have been dealing with anxiety, physical injuries and fear of going out at night.

Willson made a tearful apology to his victims, who were not present in court, and asked that the apology be passed on to them.

Once released from prison, Willson will serve two years of probation and is to seek counselling for drug addiction.

His lawyer Michael Munro said addiction has been a struggle for most of Willson’s life and is the reason he committed the violent attacks.