

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police have identified a suspect arrested following a pair of attempted carjackings that landed two people in hospital Sunday.

Steven Anthony Michael Willson, 29, is charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say a suspect approached several vehicles at an Esso station on the corner of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect allegedly approached a black sedan, possibly a Toyota, and tried to force his way in, struggling with the driver before witnesses intervened.

The suspect reportedly fled on a bicycle and moments later approached a man and his adult daughter in a Honda Civic at a nearby Tim Hortons.

Police say the suspect assaulted the father, who lost control of the car as it backed into a parked tow truck.

In the struggle, the car was put into drive and moved through the parking lot striking three other cars, driving over a garden bed and hitting a retaining wall, where it came to a stop.

Witnesses again came to the aid of the driver and restrained the suspect until police arrived.

The father and daughter were both taken to hospital where they were treated for injuries believed to be minor.

The suspect was wrestled to the ground by witnesses at the scene and restrained until police arrived to make an arrest.

Willson is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on March 18 at the Victoria Law Courts.