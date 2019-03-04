

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police have arrested a 29-year-old man after two attempted carjackings Sunday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., police say a suspect approached several vehicles at the gas pumps at an Esso station on the corner of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue.

He then approached a black sedan, possibly a Toyota, and tried to force his way into the driver’s side door after the driver had just finished pumping gas and had climbed back in. The suspect and driver struggled before several witnesses came to the driver’s aid, according to police.

“That driver from the black sedan actually left before we were able to get there," Saanich police spokesperson Julie Fast told CTV News Monday.

"So we don’t know who he is and we would really like to speak with him. We consider him a victim of an attempted carjacking.”

The suspect then fled on a bicycle. But moments later, police say the suspect approached a father and his adult daughter parked in a Honda Civic at a nearby Tim Hortons and opened the driver’s door.

Police say the suspect assaulted the father, who lost control of the car as it backed into a parked tow truck. In the struggle, the car was put into drive and moved through the parking lot striking three other cars, driving over a garden bed and hitting a retaining wall, where it came to a stop.

“It was striking other vehicles, nearly striking other people that were trying to get in and remove the suspect," said Fast.

Witnesses again came to the aid of the driver and restrained the suspect until police arrived.

The father and daughter were both taken to hospital where they were treated for injuries believed to be minor.

“That nobody else was injured, it really is remarkable,” Fast said.

“Although we never want people to put themselves in harm’s way, the courageous actions of everyone who intervened during this dynamic and dangerous situation, likely prevented further injury and damage as a result of this man’s actions."

The suspect, who is known to police, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery. He was due to make a first appearance in court Monday, March 4.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 250-475-4321