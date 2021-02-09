VICTORIA -- The head of the Royal BC Museum is resigning his role as chief executive officer, effective this week.

The museum says Jack Lohman’s departure is in the best interest of the organization, as agreed by Lohman and the museum's board of directors.

"Lohman and the board of directors considered how best to move the organization forward as it addresses current internal issues while carrying on its usual work and the modernization initiatives in progress," the museum said in a statement Tuesday. "It was mutually agreed that his departure would be in the best interests of the organization."

The board has asked chair Daniel Muzyka to serve as acting CEO while a new leader is recruited.

Lohman joined the museum in 2012. His tenure at the museum officially comes to an end on Feb. 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.