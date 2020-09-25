VICTORIA -- Two people and a puppy are considered lucky to be alive after a crash along an industrial logging road outside of Courtenay.

First responders were called to a gravel pit along the Duncan Bay Main around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after a pickup went over an embankment and landed on its roof in the gravel pit, trapping the two occupants inside.

Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex says crews were extremely worried about the occupants when they arrived.

"Arriving on scene with the roof pancaked like it was, I was extremely surprised that the occupants were both conscious and talking," he says.

Crews had to extricate the man and woman from the crumpled vehicle, both with significant injuries.

Bardonnex says after crews removed one of the doors, the vehicle was lifted to create some space so the passenger could be removed. A second door was then removed to extricate the driver.

"They were squeezed in because of the seats and whatnot but the passenger compartment itself – other than the roof coming down – was virtually intact," Bardonnex says.

A puppy was also carried from the vehicle, apparently unharmed.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance while the man was airlifted from the scene by helicopter.

RCMP say they don't have an update on the condition of the pair but say alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash.

The police investigation continues.