VICTORIA -- The Western Vancouver Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet are cut off from the rest of the island Thursday as a rockslide has closed Highway 4 in both directions.

The obstruction is at Kennedy Lake, roughly 15 kilometres from Ucluelet, where construction crews have been working to upgrade the precarious highway pass.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says that crews were conducting a scheduled controlled blast in the area, which resulted in a “larger than anticipated rockfall” spilling onto the road.

Ministry of Transportation crews and geotechnical engineers are currently on scene assessing the damage, calling it a "major road failure."

"Now the world is cut off from us," Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne tweeted Thursday morning.

Travellled through the rainstorm to make it home last night - now the world is cut off from us. #BCHwy4 is closed ‘til 5pm due to rock on the road at Kennedy Hill - please follow ⁦@DriveBC⁩ and visit https://t.co/927IbuvL8y for updates. #tofino #ucluelet #portalberni pic.twitter.com/lmQu4XsOJa — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) January 23, 2020

The Port Alberni Fire Department and the ministry are warning drivers to avoid the area.

In July, blasting in the same area caused several large boulders to fall onto the roadway, closing the highway for several hours.

The latest information on the road closure is available on the DriveBC website.