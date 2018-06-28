

Family has confirmed to CTV News that remains found on western Vancouver Island earlier this month are those of missing B.C. men Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald.

Archbald's wife Leah Bliss confirmed reports that remains found in the region earlier this month were those of Daley, 43, and her husband, who was 37.

The pair had returned from an eight-week sailing trip to Panama and were last seen on surveillance footage leaving a Ucluelet marina on May 16.

Their disappearance set off a massive search. Investigators announced on June 18 that remains were found near the seaside town, but said at the time it was too soon to tell whose they were.

The pair's deaths have been deemed suspicious by Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit.

Family members are asking for privacy as they mourn the deaths.