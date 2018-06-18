

CTV Vancouver Island





An RCMP major crimes unit and the BC Coroner's Service are investigating after the remains of two people were found Friday on western Vancouver Island.

Mounties say the remains were found in the area near Ucluelet by a woman walking her dog, but it's unclear exactly where they were discovered.

They're now working with the BC Coroner's Service to identify the remains.

Investigators say it's too soon to tell whether the remains are those of missing men Ryan Daley and Daniel Archbald, who disappeared after last being seen in the Uculelet area more than a month ago.

They say they are working with the families of the two missing men and are asking their privacy to be respected.

The disappearance of Archbald and Daley was recently deemed suspicious by major crimes investigators.

VIIMCU issued a news release Wednesday asking for help from the public in finding Dan Archbald, 37, and Ryan Daley, 43.

The pair had recently sailed back from Panama and docked at the Ucluelet Small Craft Harbour on May 13.

The last sighting of Archbald and Daley came on May 16, when they were seen leaving the harbour.

The pair did not make any contact with family members or friends and were reported missing.